Death Toll From Building Collapse In Egypt's Alexandria Rises To 10 - Civil Protection

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 12:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The number of people killed in the recent building collapse in the Egyptian city of Alexandria has risen to 10, with four people injured, the Egyptian civil protection agency said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the agency said that nine people had been killed in the incident.

"Search and rescue operations in the rubble of the collapsed building in Alexandria have been finished. Ten people have died, four have been injured," the agency said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

On Monday, local media reported the collapse of a 14-story apartment building in the Sidi Bishr district of East Alexandria, trapping a large number of tenants and customers of the supermarket on the ground floor under the rubble.

Several vehicles parked nearby were also damaged.

A local health ministry official, Amira Tahio, told Sputnik that it was difficult to determine the exact number of casualties, since the building was an apartment hotel that rented lodgings to holidaymakers on a short-term basis.

Egypt's chief prosecutor ordered an investigation into the collapse, which also damaged several cars parked nearby. National security forces detained a subcontractor responsible for building the high-rise.

