Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Rises by Record 1,349 to 32,548 People -Health Ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by record 1,349 to 32,548 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Wednesday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 28,633 to 584,016.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 28,936 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 1,262 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more 1.8 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 6.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 385,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.