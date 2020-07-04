UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 654 To 29,843 People - Health Official

Sat 04th July 2020 | 06:30 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 654 to 29,843 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 654 to 29,843 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,740 to 245,251 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,741 new cases of the coronavirus, with 679 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 11 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 524,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

