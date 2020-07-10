Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 730 to 33,526 People - Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 730 to 33,526 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 7,280 to 282,283 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,995 new cases of the coronavirus, with 782 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 553,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.