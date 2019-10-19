(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The number of people killed in a collapse of a dam in the Kuraginsky district of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory grew to 10, while the fate of 15 other people is unknown, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik early on Saturday.

"Ten people died. Four people have been hospitalized and 15 others were examined on the site. The fate of 15 other people is unknown," the press service said.

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik earlier in the day that investigators were probing circumstances of the deadly dam collapse at a gold mine.