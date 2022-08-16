UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Explosion At Yerevan Market Rises To 16 - Armenian Emergencies Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022

Death Toll From Explosion at Yerevan Market Rises to 16 - Armenian Emergencies Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The death toll from the explosion at the Surmalu market in Yerevan has risen to 16 people, press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations Hayk Kostanyan said on Tuesday.

"The rescue teams have recovered one more body from the debris.

At the moment, the death toll has reached 16," Kostanyan said on social media.

Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan said a pregnant woman and a child were among the victims.

A fireworks store exploded at the market on Sunday, triggering the building's collapse and a massive fire, which left a total of 62 people injured. A search and rescue operation continues to retrieve people from under the rubble.

