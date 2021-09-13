IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Three people have died and 13 got injured in the hard landing performed by the L-410 plane in Russia's Irkutsk Region, the country's emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

The passenger plane with 16 people on board made a hard landing in the taiga forest earlier in the day.

"Preliminary information: 16 people have been harmed, three of them have died," an emergency services spokesperson said.