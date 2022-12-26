UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Heavy Winter Storm Across US Rises To 34 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 07:00 AM

Death Toll From Heavy Winter Storm Across US Rises to 34 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) The death toll from heavy winter storm across the United States has risen 34 as extreme cold, wind and snow continue through Christmas, media reported.

On Saturday evening, NBC news reported 28 weather-related deaths that occurred Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado and Michigan.

According to the NPR broadcaster, 12 people were killed in the Buffalo area, where more than a meter of snow fell over the weekend.

The snow storm has settled over an unprecedentedly wide area from the Great Lakes near the US-Canada border to the Rio Grande River along the US border with Mexico, the media said.

According to the PowerOutage service, there are still over 180,000 US households and businesses without power since the storm damaged power lines.

US media also reported that over 3,100 flights have been canceled and another 7,100 have been delayed across the United states, with especially difficult situation reported in Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Denver.

Related Topics

Storm Snow Christmas Rio Grande Buffalo Minneapolis Detroit Denver Chicago New York United States Mexico Nepalese Rupee Border Media From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed AlQasimi crowns Yahya Nadi with ‘Sharjah Munshid 14’ title

5 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its ..

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its achievements in 2022

9 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

14 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

14 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.