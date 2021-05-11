Death Toll From Kazan School Shooting Reaches 11 - Emergencies

(@FahadShabbir)

The death toll from the school shooting in Russia's Kazan grew to 11 from the previously reported nine, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The death toll from the school shooting in Russia's Kazan grew to 11 from the previously reported nine, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to the updated information, 11 people were killed as a result of the shooting inside the school in Kazan," the spokesman said.

"Two of the children who died in the school shooting plunged to death as they jumped out of the third-floor window," the spokesman specified.

A spokeswoman for the education ministry of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan refuted the claims about some other school shootings allegedly ongoing in Kazan as "fake."

"We keep the situation under special control, this is all fals,. Do not repost this. These are fakes," Alsu Mukhametova told Sputnik.