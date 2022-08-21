Death Toll From Mudflow in Northwestern China Rises to 26 - State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) The number of victims of a mudflow in the mountains of Qinghai in northwestern China has reached 26, with five more people missing, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Sunday.

The rescue teams managed to save 23 people, the broadcaster said.

On Thursday, Chinese media reported that 16 people died and 36 went missing as a result of the mudflow, which affected over 1,500 households, while over 6,000 people were in the emergency zone.

The emergency department received a message about the mudflow in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County at 7:03 a.m. local time (23:03 GMT, Wednesday), after which the authorities launched a mechanism for responding to the incident.