Death Toll From SARS-like China Virus Rises To 6: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 03:32 PM

Death toll from SARS-like China virus rises to 6: official

The death toll from a new China virus that is transmissible between humans rose to six, the mayor of Wuhan said in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV Tuesday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The death toll from a new China virus that is transmissible between humans rose to six, the mayor of Wuhan said in an interview with state broadcaster CCTV Tuesday.

According to Zhou Xianwang, the central Chinese city -- believed to be the epicentre of the epidemic -- has seen a total of 258 cases, including 227 patients who are still receiving medical treatment.

