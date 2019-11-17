UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Violence During Protests In Bolivia's Cochabamba Rises To 9 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

Death Toll From Violence During Protests in Bolivia's Cochabamba Rises to 9 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The death toll from clashes between protesters and security officers in Bolivia's central department of Cochabamba increased to nine people, dozens were injured, local newspaper Tiempos reported on Saturday citing regional ombudsman Nelson Cox.

According to earlier reports, five people were killed in the clashes.

Local residents, mostly coca farmers supporting former President Evo Morales, are protesting against Jeanine Anez, the interim president who came to power earlier this week in the wake of the resignation of Morales.

The Pagina 7 news outlet reported late on Friday that the victims died of gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, the police claimed they had not used arms and only used chemical substances for dispersing demonstrators. The police put the blame for the killings on the military that also participated in the operation. The police also claimed the protesters were armed too.

Morales stepped down and fled to Mexico last Saturday amid unrest that followed his victory in the presidential election. The opposition did not recognize the vote results and said there were regularities in the vote-counting process.

Related Topics

Election Injured Police Vote Died Cochabamba Nelson Bolivia Mexico From Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

2 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

3 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

3 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

3 hours ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.