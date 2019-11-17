MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The death toll from clashes between protesters and security officers in Bolivia's central department of Cochabamba increased to nine people, dozens were injured, local newspaper Tiempos reported on Saturday citing regional ombudsman Nelson Cox.

According to earlier reports, five people were killed in the clashes.

Local residents, mostly coca farmers supporting former President Evo Morales, are protesting against Jeanine Anez, the interim president who came to power earlier this week in the wake of the resignation of Morales.

The Pagina 7 news outlet reported late on Friday that the victims died of gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, the police claimed they had not used arms and only used chemical substances for dispersing demonstrators. The police put the blame for the killings on the military that also participated in the operation. The police also claimed the protesters were armed too.

Morales stepped down and fled to Mexico last Saturday amid unrest that followed his victory in the presidential election. The opposition did not recognize the vote results and said there were regularities in the vote-counting process.