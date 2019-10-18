UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Mosque Blast In Afghanistan Rises To 31, Dozens Wounded - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:43 PM

Death Toll in Mosque Blast in Afghanistan Rises to 31, Dozens Wounded - Reports

The death toll in a blast in a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarghar province has risen to 31, dozens were injured, the Pajhwok news agency reported Friday on Twitter citing local health officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The death toll in a blast in a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarghar province has risen to 31, dozens were injured, the Pajhwok news agency reported Friday on Twitter citing local health officials.

Earlier the death toll was reported at 17.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Twitter Mosque

Recent Stories

Ayesha Omar says just an accident changed her enti ..

1 minute ago

Increasing hunger a threat to the country: Mian Za ..

2 minutes ago

Masood appeals to UK to help lift siege, end carna ..

5 minutes ago

Tweet draws public ire for PCB over removal of Sar ..

20 minutes ago

Erdogan Refutes Reports of Ceasefire Breach in Nor ..

3 minutes ago

World-Famous Sagrada Familia Says Access to Church ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.