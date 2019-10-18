Death Toll In Mosque Blast In Afghanistan Rises To 31, Dozens Wounded - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 04:43 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The death toll in a blast in a mosque in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarghar province has risen to 31, dozens were injured, the Pajhwok news agency reported Friday on Twitter citing local health officials.
Earlier the death toll was reported at 17.