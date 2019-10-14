UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Typhoon Hagibis In Japan Reaches 53 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

Death Toll in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 53 - Reports

The number of deaths in Typhoon Hagibis has risen to 53, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The number of deaths in Typhoon Hagibis has risen to 53, media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, 47 people were reported killed.

According to Japan's Kyodo news agency, at least 53 people have been killed, 16 are reported missing and about 100 have been injured in what is already considered to be one of the most destructive typhoons in the country's recent history.

Millions of Japanese citizens received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon, which hit the main Japanese island of Honshu on Saturday.

About 135,000 houses in 13 prefectures of Japan remain without water and about 100,000 without electricity. The disaster has also resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights and disruptions in train traffic across the country.

Related Topics

Injured Electricity Water Traffic Japan Media

Recent Stories

UK Finance Chief Plans to Present First Budget Rep ..

27 seconds ago

Russia-Africa Economic Forum to Feature Panel on S ..

28 seconds ago

32 nations to compete in equine event at Military ..

32 seconds ago

Sialkot Police recover valuables, cash from robber ..

34 seconds ago

Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Bhatti hold ..

9 minutes ago

Blind murder case resolved, three held in Multan

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.