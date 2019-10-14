Death Toll in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 53 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of deaths in Typhoon Hagibis has risen to 53, media reported on Monday

Earlier in the day, 47 people were reported killed.

According to Japan's Kyodo news agency, at least 53 people have been killed, 16 are reported missing and about 100 have been injured in what is already considered to be one of the most destructive typhoons in the country's recent history.

Millions of Japanese citizens received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon, which hit the main Japanese island of Honshu on Saturday.

About 135,000 houses in 13 prefectures of Japan remain without water and about 100,000 without electricity. The disaster has also resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights and disruptions in train traffic across the country.