Death Toll in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 78 - Reports

The number of deaths in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has risen to 78, media reported on Friday

According to NHK broadcasting service, the largest number of deaths 30 people has been reported in the prefecture of Fukushima, followed by Miyagi and Kanagawa with 16 and 14 victims respectively.

The number of injured currently stands at 395.

Typhoon Hagibis, the strongest one in decades, hit the island nation on Saturday, causing an unprecedented level of destruction.