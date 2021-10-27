Defense Chiefs of Australia, ASEAN Member States to Meet in November

Defense ministers of Australia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members will discuss ways to enhance security cooperation at a meeting on November 10, ASEAN said on Wednesday

"We looked forward to the convening of the ASEAN-Australia Informal Defence Ministers' Meeting on 10 November 2021," ASEAN said in a statement following the first ASEAN-Australia Summit.

Southeast Asian countries noted Australia's active participation in ASEAN mechanisms, including the co-chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus Expert Working Group on Military Medicine (2021-2024), the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Defence Dialogue, and ARF Inter-Sessional Meeting on Security of and in the Use of Information and Communication technology with Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and Russia.

Australia and the nations of Southeast Asia previously agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called ASEAN's regional security fundamental to his country.