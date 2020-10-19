UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation From Kiev Arrives In Tehran For Negotiations On Downed Ukrainian Jet - Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Delegation From Kiev Arrives in Tehran for Negotiations on Downed Ukrainian Jet - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) A delegation from Kiev has arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran for negotiations to establish all the circumstances that led to the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet this past January, Yevheniy Yenin, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian delegation has arrived in Iran. We are starting negotiations regarding the Ukrainian plane that was shot down in January," the deputy foreign minister said in a video that was published on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's Facebook page.

Yenin said that three teams of negotiators will hold talks to clarify the circumstances that led to the jet being shot down immediately after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport.

"Is it a matter of human error, or is it the result of miscalculations in the system of organizing flights over Iran? Three groups will work to establish this - aviation experts, investigators, and prosecutors, as well as the military.

Reaching justice is a priority for our society, and we will not back down, regardless of how bitter the truth is," Yenin stated.

On January 8, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet crashed immediately after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Three days later, the Iranian military admitted that the jet was shot down after armed forces personnel mistook it for a hostile cruise missile.

The black boxes from the downed aircraft were sent to France in July for decoding. At that time, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Tehran was ready to pay compensation for the incident.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Facebook France Tehran Kiev January July All From Airport

Recent Stories

Freedom of assembly: A right, not a privilege

5 minutes ago

A statistical review of National T20 Cup

8 minutes ago

Nine sports establishments fined for non-complianc ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces opening of registra ..

13 minutes ago

India killing Kashmiris under garb of Covid-19: AJ ..

16 minutes ago

Sindh police arrests Captain (retd) Safdar for vio ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.