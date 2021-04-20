Demonstrators Marching in Minneapolis as Chauvin Trial Nears End - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Protesters went out into the streets of Minneapolis on Monday amid the trial of the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, KARE 11 reports.

Demonstrators were marching through downtown Minneapolis on Monday, calling for justice for Floyd. A church was also reportedly on fire in northeast Minneapolis.

The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd last May, entered the closing arguments phase on Monday with a verdict expected to be given as early as this week.

Chauvin faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - entailing a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and ten years in prison, respectively.

Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Monday that the mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, had requested the Defense Department to authorize the deployment of National Guard troops to the nation's capital ahead of the conclusion of the court trial of Derek Chauvin.