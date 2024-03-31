Open Menu

Dengue Cases Double In Q1 In Singapore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Dengue cases double in Q1 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Singapore registered over 5,000 dengue cases in the first quarter this year, more than double the 2,360 cases reported in the same period in 2023, according to a statement issued by the National Environment Agency (NEA) Sunday.

Seven dengue deaths were notified in the island state as of March 25, the NEA added.

The number of dengue cases dropped to 9,949 in 2023 from the 32,173 cases seen in 2022, data showed.

The NEA vows continuous efforts to prevent mosquito breeding and calls on the public to take measures against dengue, including breaking up hardened soil, spraying insecticide in dark corners, and removing stagnant water.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Singapore Same March Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

15 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

15 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

15 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

15 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

15 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

16 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

16 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

16 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

16 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

16 hours ago

More Stories From World