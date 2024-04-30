Top French University Loses Funding Over Pro-Palestinian Protests
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Paris region authority sparked controversy Tuesday by temporarily suspending funding for Sciences Po, one of the country's most prestigious universities, after it was rocked by tense pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
"I have decided to suspend all regional funding for Sciences Po until calm and security have been restored at the school," Valerie Pecresse, the right-wing head of the greater Paris Ile-de-France region, said on social media on Monday.
She took aim at "a minority of radicalised people calling for anti-Semitic hatred" and accused hard-left politicians of seeking to exploit the tensions.
Regional support for the Paris-based university includes 1 million Euros earmarked for 2024, a member of Pecresse's team told AFP.
On Tuesday, the university's acting administrator, Jean Basseres, said he regretted the decision.
"The Ile-de-France region is an essential partner of Sciences Po, and I wish to maintain dialogue on the position expressed by Mrs Pecresse", he told French daily Le Monde in an interview published Tuesday.
In an echo of tense demonstrations rocking many top US universities, students at Sciences Po have staged a number of protests, with some students furious over the Israel-Hamas war and ensuing humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza.
France is home to the world's largest Jewish population after Israel and the United States, as well as Europe's biggest Muslim community.
University officials called in police to clear a protest last week. On Monday, police broke up a student protest demanding an end to Israel's bombardment of Gaza at Sorbonne, another top French university.
Higher education Minister Sylvie Retailleau said on Tuesday the French government had no plans to suspend funding for Sciences Po.
Speaking to broadcaster France 2, she estimated the state's funding for the university at 75 million euros.
She said there had been "no anti-Semitic remarks" and no violence had been committed during the demonstrations.
Both Basseres and Retailleau also said there were no plans to suspend Sciences Po's collaboration with universities in Israel.
- 'Counter-terrorism methods' -
Critics on the left have denounced Pecresse's announcement.
"It's shameful and an absolute scandal," said Mathilde Panot, the head of hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) deputies in parliament, adding the behaviour of the students was a "credit to the world and a credit to our country".
Panot and Rima Hassan, a Franco-Palestinian activist who is running on the LFI list for European elections, were on Tuesday questioned in an investigation into suspected justification of "terrorism" over comments on the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.
Several hundred people staged a solidarity rally in support of the two women on Tuesday morning.
"In what democracy are counter-terrorism methods used against political activists, community activists and trade unionists?" Panot, 35, told her supporters, who chanted "Resistance" and waved Palestinian flags.
"I want to tell the pro-Israeli lobby organisations behind these complaints that they will not silence us", added 32-year-old Hassan.
The war started after Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,535 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
Palestinian militants also took some 250 hostages on October 7. Israel estimates 129 remain in Gaza, including 34 believed to be dead.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s6 minutes ago
-
'Bloodsicles', baths keep Philippine zoo animals cool as heatwave hits16 minutes ago
-
Boy, 14, killed in London sword attack: police16 minutes ago
-
New York judge fines Trump for gag order violations16 minutes ago
-
Fatah-Hamas talks in Beijing on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation: China26 minutes ago
-
Fire destroys 33 houses in Myanmar's Yangon36 minutes ago
-
Economy Minister, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister discuss cooperation56 minutes ago
-
KSrelief starts volunteer training in advanced first aid project in Indonesia1 hour ago
-
KSrelief Supervisor General meets with Sudanese Finance Minister1 hour ago
-
King Charles III resumes public duties as he fights cancer1 hour ago
-
KSrelief launches 25th volunteer program in Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan1 hour ago
-
Israel PM warns of Rafah offensive 'with or without' Gaza truce deal1 hour ago