Denmark Could Know Nord Stream Terrorist Attacks Perpetrator - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Denmark's unwillingness to involve Russia in the investigation of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines may indicate that Copenhagen knows the perpetrator, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Denmark and Sweden stated that they plan on excluding Russia from the investigation of the situation of the incidents at the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

"Official Copenhagen proceeds from the fact that this incident is not an accident, but the result of deliberate actions and considers it necessary to conduct an international investigation of this incident.

At the same time, according to the foreign minister, Denmark does not intend to have a dialogue with Moscow on this issue," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman stated that these actions could suggest that Denmark knows the perpetrator of the attacks.

"This can only be explained in one way ” they probably know who did it, so Moscow's opinion is simply not interesting, because the suspect has already been identified, and it is already possible to bring him to justice," Zakharova said.