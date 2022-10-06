UrduPoint.com

Denmark Could Know Nord Stream Terrorist Attacks Perpetrator - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Denmark Could Know Nord Stream Terrorist Attacks Perpetrator - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Denmark's unwillingness to involve Russia in the investigation of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines may indicate that Copenhagen knows the perpetrator, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Denmark and Sweden stated that they plan on excluding Russia from the investigation of the situation of the incidents at the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

"Official Copenhagen proceeds from the fact that this incident is not an accident, but the result of deliberate actions and considers it necessary to conduct an international investigation of this incident.

At the same time, according to the foreign minister, Denmark does not intend to have a dialogue with Moscow on this issue," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman stated that these actions could suggest that Denmark knows the perpetrator of the attacks.

"This can only be explained in one way ” they probably know who did it, so Moscow's opinion is simply not interesting, because the suspect has already been identified, and it is already possible to bring him to justice," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Nord Same Sweden Denmark May Gas From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

2 hours ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

2 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.