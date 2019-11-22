UrduPoint.com
Denmark Gave Nord Stream 2 Permit After 'Thorough' Environmental Evaluation - Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:47 PM

Copenhagen's decision to issue a permit for the construction of a section of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline through Denmark came following a "thorough" environmental review of the project, a company representative told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Copenhagen's decision to issue a permit for the construction of a section of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline through Denmark came following a "thorough" environmental review of the project, a company representative told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel told the 24 Channel broadcaster that Kiev would possibly appeal Denmark's decision on Nord Stream 2, saying that the appeal may be based on the pipeline's alleged negative impact on the surrounding environment.

"The Danish Energy Agency's decision to grant the permit for construction is based on a thorough evaluation of the project on the environment as well as on statements made by various Danish experts as well as consultant experts from national and international [organizations]," the representative said.

