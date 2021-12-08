UrduPoint.com

Departing Merkel Urges Scholz To Work In Germany's 'best Interest'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:54 PM

Departing Merkel urges Scholz to work in Germany's 'best interest'

Angela Merkel on Wednesday urged new German chancellor Olaf Scholz to work in the country's best interest as she handed over power after 16 years in office

Berlin, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Angela Merkel on Wednesday urged new German chancellor Olaf Scholz to work in the country's best interest as she handed over power after 16 years in office.

"I know you are starting work highly motivated," she told Scholz at her chancellery in Berlin, adding: "take this office and work in the best interest of our country -- that is my wish."

