Deputy Head of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Region Survives Assassination Attempt - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Vladimir Rogov, a senior official with the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Wednesday that Nikolai Volyk, deputy head of the city of Melitopol, had survived an assassination attempt.

"The assassination attempt took place early on Tuesday morning, when he was leaving his house. It was an improvised explosive device (IED), Rogov said, specifying that it was a type of device used by Ukrainian troops.

The official added that the IED was filled with submunitions and "only through sheer luck neither he (Volyk) nor local residents sustained any injuries.

"

According to preliminary estimates, the power of the IED was about 2.5 kilograms of TNT, Rogov specified.

The region of Zaporizhzhia to the east of Ukraine voted at a referendum in September to become part of Russia. Accession referendums were also held in the Kherson region, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. All four regions were formally accepted under Russian jurisdiction in October.