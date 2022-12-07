UrduPoint.com

Deputy Head Of Melitopol In Zaporizhzhia Region Survives Assassination Attempt - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Deputy Head of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Region Survives Assassination Attempt - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Vladimir Rogov, a senior official with the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Wednesday that Nikolai Volyk, deputy head of the city of Melitopol, had survived an assassination attempt.

"The assassination attempt took place early on Tuesday morning, when he was leaving his house. It was an improvised explosive device (IED), Rogov said, specifying that it was a type of device used by Ukrainian troops.

The official added that the IED was filled with submunitions and "only through sheer luck neither he (Volyk) nor local residents sustained any injuries.

"

According to preliminary estimates, the power of the IED was about 2.5 kilograms of TNT, Rogov specified.

The region of Zaporizhzhia to the east of Ukraine voted at a referendum in September to become part of Russia. Accession referendums were also held in the Kherson region, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. All four regions were formally accepted under Russian jurisdiction in October.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Melitopol Donetsk September October All Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

39 minutes ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

46 minutes ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

3 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

4 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

5 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.