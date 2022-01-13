Design of Oxygen-Hydrogen Engine for Angara Rocket Passes Evaluation - Roscosmos

The conceptual design of the oxygen-hydrogen engine for the Russian Angara-A5V super-heavy carrier rocket has passed evaluation tests, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The conceptual design of the oxygen-hydrogen engine for the Russian Angara-A5V super-heavy carrier rocket has passed evaluation tests, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"A preliminary design review was held of the RD-0150 liquid oxygen-hydrogen engine with a thrust of 55 tf (tonne-force) for the third stage heavy-class carrier rocket with increased lift capacity Angara-A5V," Rogozin said in a presentation of the corporation's work in 2021.

Angara-A5V will be capable of lifting up to 38 tonnes of cargo to Earth's low orbit and 7.5 tonnes to the geostationary orbit. The rocket's first launch is expected in 2026 or 2027.