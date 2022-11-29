- Home
- World
- News
- Designating Russia State Sponsor of Terror Would Hamper US Support to Ukraine - State Dept
Designating Russia State Sponsor Of Terror Would Hamper US Support To Ukraine - State Dept
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 10:28 PM
The United States believes that designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would hamper certain actions designed to help Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States believes that designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would hamper certain actions designed to help Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday.
"It would hamper our ability to provide humanitarian assistance and other forms of support to Ukraine," Carpenter told reporters.
Such a designation also would not give additional tools to ramp up the cost on Russia, he added.