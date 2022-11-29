UrduPoint.com

Designating Russia State Sponsor Of Terror Would Hamper US Support To Ukraine - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 10:28 PM

The United States believes that designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would hamper certain actions designed to help Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said on Tuesday

"It would hamper our ability to provide humanitarian assistance and other forms of support to Ukraine," Carpenter told reporters.

Such a designation also would not give additional tools to ramp up the cost on Russia, he added.

