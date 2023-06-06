Destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station Deliberate Sabotage by Kiev - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is a deliberate sabotage carried out by Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed.

The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure. Civilians are currently being evacuated from flooded coastal zones.

"We can already clearly state that this is a deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side," Peskov told a briefing.

Kiev's sabotage at the dam is connected with lack of success during the offensive of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield, the spokesman concluded.