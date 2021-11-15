Detained RT France Journalists Got in Touch, They Were Sentenced to Fine - Editor-in-Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) RT France journalists, which were detained at the Polish-Belarusian border, got in touch, the journalists were sentenced to a fine, Ksenia Fedorova, the broadcaster's editor-in-chief, said.

On Monday, RT France correspondent David Khalifa and cameraman Jordi Demory were detained at the Polish-Belarusian border.

The police of the Podlaskie Voivodeship of Poland told Sputnik that they had detained the journalists for allegedly illegal presence in the emergency zone.

"After many hours of interrogation, our journalists finally got in touch. They were sentenced to a fine and have not yet been given their passports. We are waiting for comments as soon as they get to the hotel," Fedorova said on Telegram.