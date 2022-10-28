Lesotho's diamond mogul Sam Matekane has been sworn in on Friday as the country's prime minister after his Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party won the general election for the National Assembly, the lower house of the country's parliament

The inauguration ceremony, broadcast by the Lesotho National Broadcasting Service, took place at the Sesotho stadium in Lesotho's capital of Maseru, with thousands of people filling the stands.

Matekane's PFR received 39% of the votes in the general election held on October 7, securing 56 seats in the parliament, which is five seats short of an absolute majority. Matekane announced that he would head a three-party coalition few days after the election.

The newly elected prime minister is the founder of Matekane Group of Companies, a multi-sector corporation that mainly focuses on the diamond industry. Matekane's net worth is estimated at $10 billion.