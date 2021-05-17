UrduPoint.com
Diesel Fuel Leaks From Storage Tank At Nornickel Facility In Russia's Siberia- Emergencies

Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

Diesel Fuel Leaks From Storage Tank at Nornickel Facility in Russia's Siberia- Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Diesel fuel leaked from a storage tank with a volume of 20,000 cubic meters at a facility of the Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel)'s subsidiary in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, effort is being made to establish the scale of the incident, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Monday.

"On the territory of the Taimyr Fuel Company, diesel fuel is leaking from a cistern storing 20,000 cubic meters into a contained foundation pit," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, experts are already engaged in emergency response, fuel is being pumped into reserve tanks. The scale of the spill and the cause of the incident are being specified.

More Stories From World

