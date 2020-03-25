UrduPoint.com
Doctor Cries After Failure To Hug His Own Child Due To Social Distancing Amid Corona Fears

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 40 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

Doctor cries after failure to hug his own child due to social distancing amid Corona fears

The video of doctor seeing his own child at a distance and refusing him hug went viral on social media.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) A Saudi doctor fell into tear after applying social distance and denying hub to his own child at home here on Wednesday.

The doctor arrived at home and his child rushed to him but he refused to hug him by applying social distancing at home. After seeing his own child at the distance, the doctor fell into tear and lost control over him.

The video went viral on social media, grabbing huge attention all over the world.

Coronavirus has created gap not only among the people in a society but also among the loved ones who could not sit together and could not hug amid fears of transmission of the virus. A citizen commented on the video, saying that it was the story of almost every home and prayed to the God for blessing upon his creature.

