Dominican Republic Has No Data Any Assassins Crossed Over From Haiti - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:00 AM

Dominican Republic Has No Data Any Assassins Crossed Over From Haiti - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Dominican Republic has no information that any of the perpetrators of the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moise have crossed over on its territory, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations Jose Blanco told reporters.

"We don't have any confirmation that neither any of the perpetrators came from the Dominican Republic or escaped to the Dominican Republic," Blanco said on Thursday. "The authorities in Haiti are working on that, and I'm sure we're going to have information on that soon.

"

Blanco expressed frustration that the Dominican Republic was not invited to participate in a closed meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Haiti held earlier on Thursday.

"Given the magnitude of events in Haiti... the Security Council should have invited our country to participate actively since the Dominican Republic would be one of the most affected if an overflow of the crisis occurs beyond its borders," Blanco said.

