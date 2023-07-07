Dow Jones Asks UN Official to Demand Russia Release Evan Gershkovich - Reports

Dow Jones, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, directed its lawyers to ask a United Nations human rights official to press Russia to release reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained on espionage charges earlier this year, the newspaper reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Dow Jones, the publisher of the Wall Street Journal, directed its lawyers to ask a United Nations human rights official to press Russia to release reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained on espionage charges earlier this year, the newspaper reported on Friday.

The request to put pressure on Moscow was submitted to Mariana Katzarova, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Russia and timed to coincide with the 100th day of Gershkovich's detainment, the report said.

The lawyers asked Katzarova to work with the Russian authorities to ensure Gershkovich can exercise his legal rights, including the right to regular consular access, and to ensure his health and safety while preventing inhumane or degrading treatment, the report added.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were certain contacts between Russia and the United States regarding a potential prisoner exchange.

On March 29, Gershkovich was detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of trying to collect classified defense information for the United States. The Wall Street Journal has rejected the allegations and demanded Gershkovich's immediate release. On June 22, the Moscow City Court upheld the decision to extend the detainment of Gershkovich.