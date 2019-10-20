UrduPoint.com
Dozens Detained In Chile During Nighttime Curfew Amid Riots, Looting - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Chilean police detained dozens of people overnight for robbery in Santiago despite a curfew imposed there and several other provinces amid unending violent protests over increased fares on public transportation.

Chile has been marred in public unrest since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. The increasingly violent nature of the public rallies forced the authorities to declare a state of emergency and then impose a curfew in the provinces of Santiago and Chacabuco, as well as in the municipalities of Puente Alto and San Bernardo on Saturday.

"Fourteen people were detained for robbery in the Independencia mall ... Carabiniers prevented a robbery in the Santa Isabel supermarket at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Arauco streets and detained 17 criminals," the police said.

Another supermarket in the Chilean capital was set on fire the same night, leaving three people killed, the municipal authorities said. The supermarket reportedly was robbed before catching fire.

The curfew caused severe disruptions to the air traffic. More than the half of all flights to and from Santiago were either delayed or canceled, with the exception for passengers departing or arriving before Sunday morning - they were allowed to move in the city subject to showing their passport and air ticket.

What started as peaceful public demonstrations, grew into violent rallies, clashes with law enforcement and public unrest. On Friday, the violence peaked as protesters burned several subway stations as well as buses and office buildings. The Santiago subway was closed for the weekend.

