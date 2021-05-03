UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Declares End Of Ebola Outbreak

DR Congo Declares End of Ebola Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Democratic Republic of the Congo's health ministry on Monday declared the end of the 12th Ebola outbreak in the African country's east.

Health Minister Jean Jacques Mbungani asked local authorities to stay vigilant in the post-epidemic period to avoid further flare-ups.

New cases of Ebola resurfaced in the North Kivu province on February 7, three months after the end of eleventh outbreak and less than a year after a major flare-up claimed more than 2,200 lives. The latest outbreak saw twelve people infected and six die.

