Draghi Expresses Confidence In Italy's Post-Pandemic Recovery - Reports

Thu 24th June 2021

Draghi Expresses Confidence in Italy's Post-Pandemic Recovery - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Italian Prime Minsiter Mario Draghi said on Wednesday that the country was on the path of recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, the ANSA news agency reported.

"The economic situation in Europe and Italy is improving in a big way," Draghi told the parliament, as quoted by the media outlet.

The European Commission's projections show that Italy's economy will grow by 4.2% and 4.4% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

"Many of the indicators that we have tell us that the recovery will probably be even more sustained. In short, confidence is coming back," Draghi noted.

While stressing the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, the minister called for a change of approach, urging that effective labor policies be implemented to aid those who need the training to secure a new job.

More Stories From World

