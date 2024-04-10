Drones Deliver Drugs, Food To French Prison Cells
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) In the dead of night a drone hovers over a prison in southern France, secretly dropping packages to inmates inside. But one parcel becomes stuck in the railing outside a cell window, and guards seize three others.
Across France, prisoners have been making orders online for drones to illegally bring them everything from drugs and phones to their favourite fast food, often just outside their window.
The botched delivery in southern France in early 2023 led authorities to bring down a business called "Drone2France" that had been delivering goods to more than a dozen prisons in France and Belgium.
Inmates from late 2022 to December 2023 had been making orders via social media app Snapchat, paying an average of 450 Euros ($490) per package, weighing a maximum 350 grams (12 ounces).
The service provider required a minimum order of four packages per delivery, and they often fell from the drone's claws in potato sacks.
Another setup called "Air Colis" ("Air parcel"), busted in western France in September, lowered down contraband stuffed in socks on the end of fishing line.
And in another incident in southern France, authorities found parcels containing more than 100 grams of cocaine and 700 grams of cannabis.
Hundreds of such deliveries are made a year, prison guards say.
"There isn't a day when there isn't a drone flying over, whether on the mainland or in overseas territories," said Dominique Gombert of prison guard union FO Justice.
Last year, more than 1,000 drones were detected in flight over penitentiaries, 400 of which were "blocked", a source close to the case said.
