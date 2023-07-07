Drug Trafficking Network Dismantled in Spain, 9 Britons Apprehended - Civil Guard

The Civil Guard of Spain, in cooperation with the United Kingdom police, busted the operation of a drug trafficking network, detaining nine UK citizens in the process, the Guard said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Civil Guard of Spain, in cooperation with the United Kingdom police, busted the operation of a drug trafficking network, detaining nine UK citizens in the process, the Guard said on Friday.

"The Civil Guard in course of the operation 'Eulalia,' in cooperation with the UK's NCA (National Crime Agency), have dismantled a criminal organization dedicated to trafficking large amounts of cocaine of South-American origin to Malaga province and to the United Kingdom. All detained members of the network have UK citizenship and we have requested an international warrant from the United Kingdom on cases of drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organization," the Guard said in a statement.

The Civil Guard reported that 3,754 kilograms (7,880 Pounds) of cocaine were confiscated along with two luxury boats and a large number of cellphones. In the course of the investigation in the UK, 3.37 tonnes of cocaine and 1.2 tonnes of a similar substance were intercepted and seven more members of the network were apprehended.

Waterproof bags with cocaine were dropped off from cargo ships coming from South America off the Spanish shore, where they were fished out by boats belonging to the members of the organization and transported to Malaga, the Guard said. Before transportation to the UK, the drugs were stored at safe houses, it added.