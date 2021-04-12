Dubai Customs broadcastsJimruqprogram in Ramadan through Al Oulaand Dubai Quran Radio

To raise awareness around the pivotal role Dubai Customs play in facilitating global trade and protecting the society, and in celebration of the UAE Golden Jubilee, the Corporate Communication Department completed recording the radio program “Jimruq”

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th April, 2021) To raise awareness around the pivotal role Dubai Customs play in facilitating global trade and protecting the society, and in celebration of the UAE Golden Jubilee, the Corporate Communication Department completed recording the radio program “Jimruq”.

Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department introduced the program, which focuses on Dubai Customs efforts and strategic plans in support of Dubai and the UAE’s sustainable development. The program also includes episodes dedicated to coordination efforts with strategic partners to develop trade and secure the borders.

The Jumruq program consists of 22 episodes hosting 25 guests, and they will be aired on 107.4 FM by Al Oula (first) Radio; an initiative of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, and Dubai Quran Radio on 91.4 FM.

H.E. Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs will be hosted in one of the episodes to talk about the latest technological trends and the future of trade. He will talk about how Dubai Customs managed to create a creative environment, producing disruptive AI applications towards more streamlined customs procedures and trade traffic.

Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, UAE Region will also be hosted in one of the episodes to talk about DP World’s strategic partnership with Dubai Customs.

The program will be broadcasted at 2pm, Sunday to Thursday during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

It will host a number of directors, heads of customs centers and specialized employees to shed light on the Government Department’s achievements and their contribution during the covid-10 pandemic, especially about the safety of the society during the crisis by preventing the smuggling of all types of prohibited goods and drugs.

Commenting on this, H.E. Ahmed MahboobMusabih, Director General of Dubai Customs said, “We aim at enhancing communication with the surrounding community and to raise awareness around what we do. We keep developing our performance by adopting new creative ideas that help improve services and facilitate trade following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

On his part, Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook, CEO of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center said; “This program is important as it enlightens the public with the roles government departments play. It is important we raise awareness around the services government departments provide and the nature of their work.”

Along the same line, Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department said; “The program addresses all segments of society. We made it simple and straightforward by using the local dialect to reach out all age categories, including children and the elderly.”