Dubai Customs honors top performers in 3rd monthly client recognition ceremony

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019) Dubai Customs held its monthly 3rd client recognition ceremony of 2019 to honor best performing clients and businesses in various categories.

As a token of appreciation to the outstanding clients, and following directives of the Director General of Dubai Customs, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih the event has turned into a monthly celebration instead of an annual occasion.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Division thanked all its corporate clients including traders and local and global firms for their innovative ideas and suggestions that contributed to a better customs performance and more streamlined product and service offering. In his opening speech at the ceremony, Al Khaja said: “We spare no effort in enhancing our communication ties with our clients and cooperating with them to further develop our world class customs services. In 2018 Dubai Customs topped the list of government departments on the client happiness meter scoring 98%. This record wouldn’t have been hit without the fruitful partnership with you, which encourages us all the time to keep evolving and developing following the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.” He added: “In fulfilment of the objectives of the UAE Vision 2021 and Dubai Plan 2021, Dubai Customs encourages innovation and novelty and prepares well for EXPO 2020 relying on the continuous support from our valued clients who provide us with brilliant ideas and suggestions. This helps us grow and take on great projects and initiatives such as the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO), which, under the aegis of the Federal Customs Authorities, provides member companies with a number of benefits and privileges.

There are 55 member companies in the program, and a mutual recognition agreement was signed with South Korea, and now we are working on signing a similar one with China.” Dubai has made a 7% growth in the value of its trade in 1Q 2019 to AED 339 billion, which means an increase of AED 23 billion compared to 1Q in 2018. Dubai Customs has recently launched the ‘Virtual Stock Guarantee’ facility for licensed companies and customs warehouses in Dubai Free Zones. The new facility was developed by Dubai Customs to support re-export activity from free zones to global markets and to provide the means to help Dubai maintain a leading position and turn into a world economic capital. This initiative is the first of its kind in the world. More than 18,000 companies based in 24 free zones and 37 customs warehouses can benefit from the Virtual Stock Guarantee facility, in addition to customs warehouse companies willing to use it to re-export their goods solely through Dubai’s air and sea ports, and the UAE land ports of exit. Dubai Customs has recently launched a new disruptive berthing service for the vessels using the Dubai Creek (Khor Dubai). The new system: (Smart Vessel Berthing System) will help vessels load and unload their goods with the help of an advanced AI based service. It was built in-house by Dubai Customs employees to facilitate traffic of vessels through the historic waterway. The honoring ceremony was attended by a host of business representatives, senior executives and heads of departments and customs centers. Top performing companies received shields of appreciation.