UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Chip Tech Maker ASML Resists Virus To Post Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:28 PM

Dutch chip tech maker ASML resists virus to post growth

Dutch microchip machine maker ASML reported Wednesday rising sales and profits during the second quarter and it confirmed its outlook that sees the tech sector continuing to invest strongly in new products despite the coronavirus pandemic

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Dutch microchip machine maker ASML reported Wednesday rising sales and profits during the second quarter and it confirmed its outlook that sees the tech sector continuing to invest strongly in new products despite the coronavirus pandemic.

ASML is world's leading provider of systems used by the semiconductor industry to manufacture the chips that go in products from computers to cars, and its performance is seen as a bellwether for the IT industry.

Despite concerns about lockdowns disrupting production and demand by clients, the firm managed to boost sales during 2020's second quarter when many countries shut non-essential businesses.

Sales rose by 30 percent from the same quarter last year to 3.3 billion Euros ($3.8 billion), and were up 36 percent from the first quarter.

Net profits also surged by 58 percent from last year to 751 million euros during the April-June period. They nearly doubled from the first quarter.

"Our 2020 growth expectations are largely unchanged relative to our view at the start of the year," ASML President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said in an earnings statement.

The company forecasts sales to continue rising in the third quarter to between 3.6 and 3.8 billion euros.

Wennink said ASML's operations had largely return to normal, but added "we will remain vigilant as COVID-19 is not yet behind us."Based in Veldhoven, near the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven, ASML employs around 25,000 people and has offices in 60 cities and 16 countries.

ASML's shares were down 1.1 percent in morning trading while Amsterdam shares were up 0.4 percent overall.

Related Topics

World Company Eindhoven Amsterdam Same 2020 From Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Singer Salman Ahmad receives criticism for sharing ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Salman Al ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Saudi Spac ..

16 minutes ago

UNA Forum: Al-Othaimeen Reviews OIC's Efforts in s ..

22 minutes ago

Tunisia’s Boubakri and Frenchwoman Georges to ta ..

22 minutes ago

OPPO launches 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wirel ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.