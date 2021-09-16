Dutch Court to Continue Hearings in MH17 Crash Case on September 21 - Judge

The Dutch court hearings in the case of the MH17 crash, which occurred in eastern Ukraine in 2014, will continue on September 21, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The Dutch court hearings in the case of the MH17 crash, which occurred in eastern Ukraine in 2014, will continue on September 21, presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said on Thursday.

The hearings in the case resumed on Monday in Schiphol, near Amsterdam, and involved relatives of the victims, and were broadcast live.

Relatives of those killed in the crash from the Netherlands, Australia, and Indonesia were heard from until Thursday, and a total of more than 90 relatives are expected to give testimony until the proceedings end on September 24.

Flight MH17, operated by Malaysia Airlines, crashed in July 2014 en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

The nearly 300 people on board perished, mostly Dutch citizens. Kiev accused the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbas Region of shooting down the aircraft.

The inquiry into the incident has been carried out by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT). International investigators believe the plane was shot down by a Russian Buk missile fired by supporters of the self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called accusations by the JIT of Moscow's involvement in the crash baseless and the investigation biased. Moscow says the Buk that brought down the plane belonged to Ukraine.