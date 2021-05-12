Dutch Parliament Backs COVID-19 Test Pass - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Dutch parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of a bill that will formalize the use of coronavirus tests to help ease the lockdown, after seeing a drop in new cases, media said.

The legislation will include a three-month sunset clause but can be extended if the number of coronavirus cases resurges or a new mutation enters the Netherlands, the Dutch news website says.

The lawmakers also backed a compulsory quarantine for unvaccinated people from high-risk zones but rejected unanimously the cabinet's proposal to charge 7.

5 Euros ($9.1) for tests at certain events.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Sunday that his government might give big festivals in Belgium a go-ahead in the second half of this summer, conditional on testing and vaccination.

National governments across the European Union have been working on digital passes for coronavirus-free people in an effort to speed up reopening and allow traveling ahead of the summer holidays.