UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Parliament Backs COVID-19 Test Pass - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:27 PM

Dutch Parliament Backs COVID-19 Test Pass - Reports

The Dutch parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of a bill that will formalize the use of coronavirus tests to help ease the lockdown, after seeing a drop in new cases, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Dutch parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of a bill that will formalize the use of coronavirus tests to help ease the lockdown, after seeing a drop in new cases, media said.

The legislation will include a three-month sunset clause but can be extended if the number of coronavirus cases resurges or a new mutation enters the Netherlands, the Dutch news website says.

The lawmakers also backed a compulsory quarantine for unvaccinated people from high-risk zones but rejected unanimously the cabinet's proposal to charge 7.

5 Euros ($9.1) for tests at certain events.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Sunday that his government might give big festivals in Belgium a go-ahead in the second half of this summer, conditional on testing and vaccination.

National governments across the European Union have been working on digital passes for coronavirus-free people in an effort to speed up reopening and allow traveling ahead of the summer holidays.

Related Topics

Parliament Holidays European Union Belgium Netherlands Sunday Media From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gunman in Russia's Kazan Diagnosed With Brain Dise ..

10 minutes ago

Protection of public lives & property of govt top ..

10 minutes ago

Rain likely in KP, Upper Punjab

10 minutes ago

US Accuses Russia of Using Antiterror Regulations ..

10 minutes ago

Kazan School Shooter Pleads Guilty - Investigator ..

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.