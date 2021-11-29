UrduPoint.com

Dutch Say Omicron Cases Among S.Africa Passengers Up To 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:05 PM

Dutch health authorities have found another case of the new Covid-19 variant among passengers from South Africa, bringing the total to 14, the health minister said on Monday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Dutch health authorities have found another case of the new Covid-19 variant among passengers from South Africa, bringing the total to 14, the health minister said on Monday.

"With the help of sequencing, it has now been confirmed in 14 people that it is the Omicron variant," Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said in a letter to parliament.

