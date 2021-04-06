UrduPoint.com
Dutch Supreme Court Says Advisory Opinion In Yukos Case To Be Issued On April 23

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dutch Supreme Court Says Advisory Opinion in Yukos Case to Be Issued on April 23

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The Dutch prosecutor general will issue an advisory opinion in the case of former shareholders of Russia's defunct oil firm Yukos on April 23 within the framework of preliminary proceedings, Thea Tjeerdema, the spokeswoman of the Supreme Court of the Netherlands, told Sputnik.

After that the sides will have a chance to submit their written responses to the Supreme Court, and the court will be able to issue its verdict.

Oral pleadings in the main action began on February 5, after the Supreme Court rejected Russia's bid to halt payments to claimants in excess of $50 billion.

