Eastern Libyan Administration Official Accuses Turkey, Qatar of 'Aggression'

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Turkey and Qatar have been arming and funding militants in Libya , a senior official serving as foreign minister in the eastern-based Libyan administration said in Brussels on Tuesday.

The Libyan authorities in the coastal city of Benghazi do not recognize the UN-backed government of Fayez Sarraj and are aligned with General Khalifa Haftar who ordered his troops in April to march on the capital of Tripoli to seize it from what he said were "terrorists.

"The problem of armed formations is not the only one. We are also dealing with Turkish and Qatari aggression," Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahweej told reporters, adding the countries were funneling weapons, cash and terrorists to the war-torn country.

Clashes around Tripoli have killed more than 1,000 people and injured over 5,500, according to the World Health Organization. It is a new low in the eight-year war that saw its longtime ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, captured and killed by militants.