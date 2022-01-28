ECHR More And More Politicizes Its Decisions - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has long lost the ability to rely on the principles of justice, and is increasingly politicizing its decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

It is necessary to discuss human rights issues more actively and openly within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the minister noted, recalling that when the CIS was still being created, its charter stated that among the CIS bodies there would be a commission on human rights, but the organization had no time to do it.

"But over the past few years, we, Russia, have raised the question of implementing this charter provision, and there is a common agreement to start the work of such a commission, and there is a common understanding that we will primarily deal with human rights issues in the CIS area, so that judgments about the state of human rights in the Commonwealth space are made by ourselves, all the CIS countries, and not by some Western structures or structures like the ECHR, which, in my opinion, has long lost the ability to rely on the principles of justice and more and more politicizes its decisions," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.