UrduPoint.com

ECHR More And More Politicizes Its Decisions - Lavrov

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ECHR More And More Politicizes Its Decisions - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has long lost the ability to rely on the principles of justice, and is increasingly politicizing its decisions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

It is necessary to discuss human rights issues more actively and openly within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the minister noted, recalling that when the CIS was still being created, its charter stated that among the CIS bodies there would be a commission on human rights, but the organization had no time to do it.

"But over the past few years, we, Russia, have raised the question of implementing this charter provision, and there is a common agreement to start the work of such a commission, and there is a common understanding that we will primarily deal with human rights issues in the CIS area, so that judgments about the state of human rights in the Commonwealth space are made by ourselves, all the CIS countries, and not by some Western structures or structures like the ECHR, which, in my opinion, has long lost the ability to rely on the principles of justice and more and more politicizes its decisions," Lavrov said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

Related Topics

Russia Media All Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

Kitchen gardening on rise in Islamabad

26 minutes ago
 DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift project ..

DC for timely completion of ongoing uplift projects

26 minutes ago
 PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

PM reaches Lahore on one-day official tour

50 minutes ago
 IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges ..

IMF Praises China's Recovery From COVID-19, Urges Steps to Inclusive, 'Green' Gr ..

26 minutes ago
 H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic l ..

H&M profit soars as sales return to pre-pandemic levels

31 minutes ago
 Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not De ..

Russia-Cuba Military Cooperation Is Active, Not Depending on Market Conditions - ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>