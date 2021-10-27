UrduPoint.com

Ecuadorans Block Roads On Day 2 Of Fuel Price Protests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:55 PM

Ecuadorans block roads on Day 2 of fuel price protests

Indigenous and rural Ecuadorans blocked roads in several provinces Wednesday on the second day of protests against soaring fuel prices amid a countrywide state of emergency

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Indigenous and rural Ecuadorans blocked roads in several provinces Wednesday on the second day of protests against soaring fuel prices amid a countrywide state of emergency.

On Tuesday, 37 people were arrested and five police officers, a journalist and at least one demonstrator injured in the largest protests since conservative President Guillermo Lasso took office in May.

Protesters disrupted traffic in five of Ecuador's 24 provinces Tuesday, and vowed to continue their show of discontent with the new center-right government's economic policies.

"The government has messed up, pushing fuel prices up all the time," protester Dennis Viteri, a 28-year-old textile worker told AFP Wednesday at Calderon, northeast of the capital Quito.

Viteri and others used soil, tree trunks and burning tires to block a portion of the Pan-American highway which connects Quito with Colombia.

As AFP looked on, more trees were being felled on a nearby hilltop with which to strengthen the barricade.

Ecuador's public safety department said there were also roadblocks Wednesday in the provinces of Imbabura, Cotopaxi, Tungurahua and Chimborazo.

Related Topics

Injured Police Traffic Quito Ecuador Colombia May Textile All Government

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

2 hours ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

2 hours ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

2 hours ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

2 hours ago
 EU gives Moldova 60 mn euros over Russia gas row

EU gives Moldova 60 mn euros over Russia gas row

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.