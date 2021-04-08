Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno dismissed Mauro Falconi, the recently-appointed health minister, amid growing complaints from the local population, especially from elderly people over delays in COVID-19 vaccination campaign

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno dismissed Mauro Falconi, the recently-appointed health minister, amid growing complaints from the local population, especially from elderly people over delays in COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Falconi, appointed on March 19, became the fourth health minister to be dismissed since the pandemic started and the fifth during the current administration in general.

"Our elderly people deserve the deepest respect. What has happened today has no justification. I have demanded the health minister's resignation," Moreno said in his Twitter.

He also said that Camilo Salinas will replace the outgoing health minister.

Ecuador has so far secured vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac as well as supplies based on the WHO-led COVAX program.