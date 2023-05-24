EEU Developing Integration Not for Confrontation, But to Create Safe Space - Lukashenko

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 08:07 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is developing integration not for the purposes of confrontation, but to create a safe space, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.
"We are not developing integration for the purposes of confrontation... We want to create a multipolar, equal and safe space for life," Lukashenko said at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow.